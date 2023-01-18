The St. Francis County Quorum Court, on Tuesday, approved overtime pay for employees at the 911 Dispatch Center. SFC 911 Dispatch Center Director Jackie White talks to Justices about the need for overtime instead of comp time.
Jackie White
Katie West
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
