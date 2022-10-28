The combined fundraising efforts of the Junior Auxiliary of St. Francis County and the Forrest City Fire Department for the placement of a Safe Haven Baby Box at the fire department have paid off. Working together, the groups surpassed the original goal of $15,000 with the support of the community and through a fundraiser held on Saturday. Members of JASFC presented a $15,559.72 check to the FCFD on Thursday that combined with the $4,561 the department raised over Facebook brings the project total to $20,120.72.
