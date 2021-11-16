The Junior Auxiliary of St. Francis County’s Girls Empowered by Mentoring Sisters (G.E.M.S.) went shopping for clothes and toys for an angel they chose to sponsor from this year’s Angel Tree project. The girls raised money for the purchases through various fundraisers this year.
