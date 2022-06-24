Jazz Up Forrest City

Volunteers, from left, Ann Claire Vaccaro, Susan DeRossitt and LaShia Hawkins clean an alley along Hill Street in Forrest City where mini murals will soon be painted. The cleanup work is part of the Jazz Up Forrest City program leading to next weekend’s downtown CommUNITY Jazz Jam Festival for the July 4 holiday.

