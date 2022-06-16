Forrest City Mayor Cedric Williams talks with children attending the JB Fireballers program during an event this week in which city officials and first responders visited with the children. The program was held at Graham Memorial Presbyterian Church where those attending also enjoyed a taco lunch.
featured
JB Fireballers
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Arkansas’s First Black Rodeo Queen Ja’Dayia Kursh shares mission to mentor a new generation in new ‘Good Roots’ segment June 17 on Arkansas PBS
- JB Fireballers and First Responders
- JB Fireballers
- Public Safety
- Drivers reminded to pay more attention to kids in vehicles during heat
- Oceans of fun
- Pray
- Blood Drive