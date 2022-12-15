The ABC School invited family members and friends to their annual Christmas program this morning. The children performed several holiday songs for the crowd. Classes in the Forrest City School District will dismiss Tuesday for the holiday break, with students and staff returning to campuses on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
featured
Jingle Bells
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
