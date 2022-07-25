Lisa Douglas, with the Forrest City Area Humane Society, visits with some of the many dogs being housed at the shelter and needing new homes. The humane society will be partnering with Jordan’s Way on Friday, July 29, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., to raise funds for the shelter to properly vet each pup for possible transport to new homes.
featured
Jordan's Way is on the way
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
