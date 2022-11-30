First Judicial District Circuit Court Judge Danny Glover listens to testimony Tuesday afternoon during a hearing at the St. Francis County Courthouse regarding the eligibility of Jim Bailey, left, to hold a seat on the Forrest City City Council. Also pictured above are SFC Deputy Jeff Goff and circuit clerk-elect Alan Smith. Glover ruled in Bailey’s favor, allowing the results of the Nov. 8 election to stand. Bailey won the council seat over incumbent Rev. Ronald Williams. James Valley, who represented the plaintiffs, said his clients plan to appeal Glover’s ruling to the Arkansas Supreme Court.
featured
Judge says Bailey eligible to hold city council seat
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
