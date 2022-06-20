Pagent-Best-Broussard-Wilborn-and-Colbie-Weams.jpg

Colbie Weams sings a gospel song during the talent portion of the first Miss Juneteenth Beauty Pageant, held at the Forrest City Civic Center Friday night, as future Forrest City Police Chief Ronald Broussard holds the microphone. CéCé Wilborn, who performed during the pageant, is also pictured. More pictures from the weekend’s events can be found inside today’s Times-Herald.

