Jury gives Stacy three life in prison sentences, Convicted in deaths of woman, two young daughters

Cordale Stacy should never again see life outside prison walls.
Convicted of three counts of capital murder Thursday afternoon by a St. Francis County jury, Stacy, 34, on Friday, was sentenced to three life sentences without the possibility of parole in the deaths of Nashae Williams, 38, and her daughters, Malayya Essah, 9, and Zhanaisa Williams, 6. The three were killed inside their apartment at 221 Wolfe St., in Forrest City on Oct. 18, 2017.
Prosecutors were seeking the death penalty in the case.
Although defense attorneys did not call any witnesses during the trial phase, they called several of Stacy’s family members to testify during the penalty phase that began Friday morning.
One of those witnesses was Stacy’s mother, to whom he took his two-year-old daughter after killing Williams and her children. Another witness testifying on Stacy’s behalf was a brother who told the court he has been out of prison only a few months after serving time for a 2014 murder case. One of Stacy’s older children also reportedly testified.
Prosecutors called family members of Nashae Williams to testify during sentencing.
Jurors began deliberating the sentence just after 3 p.m., and by 4:30 p.m., their decision to allow him to spend the remainder of his life in prison was announced. The jury also gave Stacy an additional 15 years for the use of a firearm.
