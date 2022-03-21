Clean-up-KSmith-and-Leneki-Jones.jpg

Kinyuana Smith, left, visits with volunteer Leneki Jones as she signs in. The city held a Keep Forrest City Beautiful Spring Cleanup event on Saturday. Volunteers were asked to sign in and pick up supplies and equipment at Forrest City City Hall before hitting the streets to help beautify the city. Volunteers then returned at noon for a hot dog lunch.

