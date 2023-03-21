swearing in 3 col.jpg

Forrest City Mayor Larry Bryant swears in new library board members Evelyn Smith, left, and Karen Hodges. The board welcomed the new members to their first meeting Monday afternoon. Smith and Hodges are replacing Judy Sweet and Briuana Green, who received plaques of appreciation from the board.

Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition

Recommended for you