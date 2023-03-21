Forrest City Mayor Larry Bryant swears in new library board members Evelyn Smith, left, and Karen Hodges. The board welcomed the new members to their first meeting Monday afternoon. Smith and Hodges are replacing Judy Sweet and Briuana Green, who received plaques of appreciation from the board.
featured
Library board
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
