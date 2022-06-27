Children attending the Forrest City Public Library’s Summer Reading Program this morning enjoyed music, a puppet show and a book reading by Lela Bloom, with the Arkansas Arts Council. Bloom performs a song for children today at the library. The library hosts programs each Monday and Wednesday, at 10 a.m., through July, with numerous guests scheduled to participate. Each time a child attends a library summer program, their name is entered into a drawing for prizes that will be awarded during the finale on July 27.
featured
Library Program
- Brodie Johnson
-
- Updated
- Comments
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
