The Forrest City Public Library hosted the Delta Cultural Center on Wednesday where children were taught how to make butter at home. Candice Dolls, center, with the DCC, talks to Ayden Allen, left, and Ava Allen as she teaches them how to make butter with heavy whipping cream and a mason jar.
featured
Library programming
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
