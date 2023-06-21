During today’s summer reading program at the Forrest City Public Library, children listened to Nathan Odem with Parkin Archaeological State Park as he read a story from a Native American Tribe about the World Turtle. Ava Gracey looks through a box of crayons for her next color while doing an activity following the program.
featured
Library Summer Reading Program
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition