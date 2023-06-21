IMG_8601.jpg

During today’s summer reading program at the Forrest City Public Library, children listened to Nathan Odem with Parkin Archaeological State Park as he read a story from a Native American Tribe about the World Turtle. Ava Gracey looks through a box of crayons for her next color while doing an activity following the program.

