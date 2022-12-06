The Forrest City Fire Department reminds residents to avoid using cheap extension cords when decorating for the holidays. Firefighter Topher Newbold plugs the Station 2 Christmas tree directly into the wall outlet to demonstrate how trees should be plugged in at residences. Firemen cautioned residents to make sure any extension cords used are able to handle the additional electricity.
featured
Lighting the tree
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition