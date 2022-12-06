christmas-thumbs-up-2col.jpg

The Forrest City Fire Department reminds residents to avoid using cheap extension cords when decorating for the holidays. Firefighter Topher Newbold plugs the Station 2 Christmas tree directly into the wall outlet to demonstrate how trees should be plugged in at residences. Firemen cautioned residents to make sure any extension cords used are able to handle the additional electricity.

