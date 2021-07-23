Forrest City Little Theater will be performing “Steel Magnolias” on Friday and Saturday, July 30 and 31, at Graham Memorial Presbyterian Church. Above, from left, Lawson Thomas, Gwyneth Goff, Cassey Renfrow and Kim Danehower rehearse lines for the play in the choir room at Graham Memorial Presbyterian Church. Only 50 tickets will be sold for the play, according to director Tammy Freligh. Tickets may be purchased at the door or in advance by emailing Freligh at 2020fclt@gmail.com.
