The St. Francis County Election Commission conducted Logic and Accuracy testing this morning as they prepare for the school election on May 9. Election workers Lisa Owens, left, and Tammy Thomas test the equipment that will be used during the election. The only race to be decided in the election is a seat on the Palestine-Wheatley School Board.
featured
Logic and Accuracy testing
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
