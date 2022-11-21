The Forrest City Public Library held a magic show for children today as area schools are closed this week for the Thanksgiving holiday. Magician Tommy Terrific performs a trick in which his Thanksgiving turkey was replaced by a stuffed raccoon.
Magic Show
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
