Best-4h-3-col.jpg

Brook Coburn, left, teaches St. Francis County 4-H Amigos, Emma Mathes, Quinn Boeckmann, Hadleigh Coburn, Chloe Thomas, Henry Boeckmann and Aubree Like how to make homemade butter at their monthly meeting. The 4-H club met at the Kountry Kitchen at the Wiley T. Jones Fairgrounds.

Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition

Recommended for you