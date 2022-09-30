Students representing the ABC School participate in Thursday’s homecoming parade leading up to tonight’s game when the Mustangs host Valley View at Sam Smith Stadium. Students from the district’s campuses, along with city officials, participated in the parade.
featured
March of the Mustangs
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
