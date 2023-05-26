The Palestine-Wheatley School District ended its school year on Thursday with a May Day celebration where children played games, had water balloon fights and enjoyed refreshments. Nayel Jackson hangs upside down on playground equipment while playing with her friends before the summer break began.
featured
May Day
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
