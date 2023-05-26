PW mayday Nayel 2col.jpg

The Palestine-Wheatley School District ended its school year on Thursday with a May Day celebration where children played games, had water balloon fights and enjoyed refreshments. Nayel Jackson hangs upside down on playground equipment while playing with her friends before the summer break began. 

