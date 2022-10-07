group-2-3col.jpg

A mayoral forum, hosted by the Times-Herald, drew a large crowd of community members interested in learning more about the platforms of this year’s candidates for the position. The forum was moderated by Miles Kimble, standing. Candidates, from left, are: Mayor Cedric Williams, Christy Gross, Evetta Whitby and councilman Chris Oswalt and council member Louise Fields. Photo by Brodie Johnson.

Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition

Recommended for you