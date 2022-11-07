Best-Merry-Market.jpg

Junior Auxiliary of St. Francis County hosted the annual Merry Market Saturday at the Forrest City Civic Center. Good crowds attended the event throughout the day, shopping for Christmas gifts and enjoying various food. Above, Wanda Nickles and Debra Taylor visit during Merry Market. More pictures from the event can be found on Page 8 of today’s Times-Herald.

Tags

