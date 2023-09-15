The annual Crowley's Ridge Saddle Club Rodeo began Thursday with the Miracle Rodeo. St. Francis Area Developmental Center Director Joey Astin, right, helps Michael Boles onto a horse so he can take a ride around the arena. The PRCA Rodeo will be held tonight and Saturday, starting at 7:30 p.m.
featured
Miracle Rodeo
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition