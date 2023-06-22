missoula 2col.jpg

Local children have been rehearsing this week for Friday’s performance of “Cinderella” at the East Arkansas Community College Fine Arts Center. Each year, the Missoula Children’s Theatre hosts a one-week camp at the college that ends with a performance for family and friends.

Tags

Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition

Recommended for you