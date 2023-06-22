Local children have been rehearsing this week for Friday’s performance of “Cinderella” at the East Arkansas Community College Fine Arts Center. Each year, the Missoula Children’s Theatre hosts a one-week camp at the college that ends with a performance for family and friends.
featured
Missoula Children's Theatre
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
