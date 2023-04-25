The Forrest City Public Library hosts a book sale on the first Monday of each month. Library employee Marva Garrett prepares audio books for this month’s sale, which will be Monday, May 1.
featured
Monthly book sale
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition