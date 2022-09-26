Murals-7.jpg

The Downtown Murals group, part of the Downtown Revitalization Project, painted murals in an alley in downtown Forrest City on Saturday. Terri Hughes, left, steadies a stepping stool for her granddaughter, Kailey Casey, as Casey paints a dual-toned heart for her mural.

Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition

Recommended for you