Forrest City Police Department Detective Preston Gracey uses a metal detector while searching for shell casings near an apartment complex on South Washington where a man was shot in the head Monday afternoon. The victim, Steidman Smith, 27, was found nearby and later pronounced dead at the local hospital.
featured
Murder
- Brodie Johnson
-
- Updated
- Comments
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
