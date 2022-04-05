Murder

Forrest City Police Department Detective Preston Gracey uses a metal detector while searching for shell casings near an apartment complex on South Washington where a man was shot in the head Monday afternoon. The victim, Steidman Smith, 27, was found nearby and later pronounced dead at the local hospital.

