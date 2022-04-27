Museum Board Meeting

The St. Francis County Museum Board gathered on Tuesday to hear from SFC Judge Gary Hughes regarding the possibility of becoming a 501c3. Butch Murray, left, and Vickie Skelton go over the minutes of the previous meeting.

