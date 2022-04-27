The St. Francis County Museum Board gathered on Tuesday to hear from SFC Judge Gary Hughes regarding the possibility of becoming a 501c3. Butch Murray, left, and Vickie Skelton go over the minutes of the previous meeting.
Museum Board Meeting
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition