Kagan Word, seated, and Caylan McKissick work on lettering for the homecoming court’s parade float. The Forrest City School District will host its homecoming parade on Thursday, beginning at 6 p.m. Lineup for the parade begins at 5 p.m., at the Civic Center parking lot.
featured
Mustangs at work
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
