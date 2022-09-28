Floats-3-col3.jpg

Kagan Word, seated, and Caylan McKissick work on lettering for the homecoming court’s parade float. The Forrest City School District will host its homecoming parade on Thursday, beginning at 6 p.m. Lineup for the parade begins at 5 p.m., at the Civic Center parking lot.

Tags

