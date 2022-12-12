The Forrest City High School Mustang band participated in the Lee County Community Christmas Parade on Friday. Above, the band performs for the judges at the end of the route. The band won second place in the parade’s band category.
Mustangs in Lee County
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
