Forrest City School District Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Hardrick, right, shakes hands with Lady Mustang Charnell Hoof as she recognizes Hoof and Kay’Miayha Millbrooks, center, during Thursday’s board meeting for their accomplishments during the recently-completed basketball season. Hoof and Millbrooks are both sophomores. Also pictured is Lady Mustangs Coach Caronica Williams.

