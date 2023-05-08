The annual National Day of Prayer celebration for St. Francis County was held Friday at the St. Francis County Courthouse in Forrest City. The celebration featured speakers as well as the National Anthem and a rendition of “Amazing Grace” by Forrest Citian Lo Hardrick. Those in attendance listen as Hardrick sings “The Star-Spangled Banner” to open the event.
featured
National Day of Prayer
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
