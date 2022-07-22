Annie Norman, standing, passes out information packets showing facts regarding the benefits of neighborhood watch programs. Residents met Thursday to hear Forrest City Police Department Assistant Chief Ronald Broussard speak about why residents should consider starting programs in their neighborhoods.
featured
Neighborhood watch
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
