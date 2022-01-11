Forrest City Public Library Board members look at the library’s logo on a pannel for their new outdoor lock box that will allow patrons to pick up books after hours. Library director Arlisa Harris, left, is pictured with board members, continuing from left, Lindsay Hodges, Jeanette Jenkins, Sandra Wright and Judy Sweet.
New box
- Katie West
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
