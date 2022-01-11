Library.jpg

Forrest City Public Library Board members look at the library’s logo on a pannel for their new outdoor lock box that will allow patrons to pick up books after hours. Library director Arlisa Harris, left, is pictured with board members, continuing from left, Lindsay Hodges, Jeanette Jenkins, Sandra Wright and Judy Sweet.

