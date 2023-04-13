IMG_6484.jpg

The St. Francis County Museum recently received a new display to add to its collection. According to museum curator Judy Sweet, the museum received pieces of memorabilia to honor the late Bill Baxter, who worked tirelessly throughout the Forrest City community. Sweet straightens Baxter's jacket at the display currently located in the main foyer of the museum. Sweet said the display will eventually be moved to a more permanent location in the facility.

