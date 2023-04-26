The St. Francis County Museum recently received donations for new exhibits at the facility on Front Street in Forrest City. SFC Museum Board Vice President Emily Holley, left, and SFC Judge Craig Jones, center, look over some of the items as Curator Judy Sweet answers questions about them.
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
