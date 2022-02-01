mustang-arena-sign-3col.jpg

Work is underway to replace the sign on Mustang Arena to reflect the name change to Dwight Lofton Mustang Arena in honor of long-time Forrest City Coach Dwight Lofton. The FC School Board approved the name change after Lofton passed away last year.

