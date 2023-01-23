The St. Francis County Solid Waste Department today sent two new garbage trucks out to run pickup routes. SFCSWD Director Shane Gracey places the county’s logos on the new vehicles. SFC Judge Craig Jones said the trucks costs approximately $361,000 each and that another truck will arrive in the county later this year. According to Gracey, the county’s trash collection should be caught up by the end of this week with the addition of the two new vehicles. Photo by Brodie Johnson.
featured
New Truck
- Katie West
-
- Updated
- Comments
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition