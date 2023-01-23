SFCSW-Gracey-3col-2.jpg

The St. Francis County Solid Waste Department today sent two new garbage trucks out to run pickup routes. SFCSWD Director Shane Gracey places the county’s logos on the new vehicles. SFC Judge Craig Jones said the trucks costs approximately $361,000 each and that another truck will arrive in the county later this year. According to Gracey, the county’s trash collection should be caught up by the end of this week with the addition of the two new vehicles. Photo by Brodie Johnson.

