Members of the Forrest City Fire Department recently pooled their money to help a family in need by purchasing a wheelchair for the family’s dog after finding her in a house fire. In the top photo, from left, FCFD Chief Shane Dallas, Lt. Justin Sharp and Firefighter Alan Jackson work with Lolla to get her situated in her new wheelchair. At right, Jackson talks to and calms Lolla while she is fitted with the chair before she learned how to use it.

