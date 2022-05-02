The nomination period for this year’s St. Francis County Readers Choice contest is now open. The nomination and voting periods for the contest will be online at the Times-Herald’s website at thnews.com. The first phase, which opened today and continues through May 15, allows readers to nominate their favorite businesses and people to be considered among the best. “Visit thnews.com, click on the Best of 2022 tab and you will be directed to the nominations portion of the contest,” said Publisher Tamara Johnson. Participants do not have to be subscribers to the online edition to nominate or vote in the contest. Businesses and people who are nominated will be included in the second phase of the contest, which will be the voting portion that will begin on Monday, May 16. There are a variety of categories for which to nominate businesses, including retail, automotive, professional services, agriculture, food and dining, education, home services, community, medical and financial. Only businesses and people within St. Francis County are eligible to win. “This annual promotion is a way to recognize our local businesses and to celebrate their accomplishments,” said Johnson. “If you see a category that does not include one of your favorite businesses, please add them to the list. We want a good representation of all of our businesses in St. Francis County so that when the voting phase opens they can be recognized for the work they do to serve our communities. “We encourage everyone to vote for your favorites in our county. Help us recognize these businesses for their dedication to our communities and residents,” Johnson continued. The Times-Herald will publish a special section this summer revealing the winners of the 2022 SFC Readers Choice awards.
Nominations open in annual St. Francis County Readers Choice contest
- Katie West
Katie West
