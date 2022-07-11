Kinyuna Smith reads to children during the Forrest City Public Library’s Ocean of Possibilities summer program. Smith read “Oona and the Shark” by Kelly DiPucchio before children attending the program participated in a seahorse craft.
featured
Ocean of Possibilities
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition