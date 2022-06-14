IMG_5258.jpg

Lynn Grommet, right, helps her grandson Isaiah Coombe glue tissue paper to a sheet during Monday’s Forrest City Public Library’s summer reading program. The children enjoyed making fish bowls after reading Marcus Pfister’s “Rainbow Fish” and “Rainbow Fish to the Rescue.” Coombe is one of many children participating in this year’s programs which are held at the library at 10 a.m., each Monday and Wednesday.

