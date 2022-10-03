Judy Sweet, curator for the St. Francis County Museum, organizes art donations for an upcoming online art auction. The auction will begin Sunday, Oct. 23, and continue through Friday, Oct. 28, to help raise funds for the museum. The museum is still accepting donations of art and other handcrafted goods to list on the auction’s website.
featured
Online Auction
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition