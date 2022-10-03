Judy Sweet, curator for the St. Francis County Museum, organizes art donations for an upcoming online art auction. The auction will begin Sunday, Oct. 23, and continue through Friday, Oct. 28, to help raise funds for the museum. The museum is still accepting donations of art and other handcrafted goods to list on the auction’s website.

