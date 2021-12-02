judy-sweet-christmas-decor-3col.jpg

The St. Francis County Museum is decorated for the holiday season. SFC Museum Curator Judy Sweet places another ornament on the Christmas tree. According to Sweet, the museum will be closed on Friday, Dec. 24, and possibly Monday, Dec. 27, for Christmas.

Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition

Recommended for you