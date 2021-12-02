The St. Francis County Museum is decorated for the holiday season. SFC Museum Curator Judy Sweet places another ornament on the Christmas tree. According to Sweet, the museum will be closed on Friday, Dec. 24, and possibly Monday, Dec. 27, for Christmas.
featured
Ornaments up
- Katie West
-
- Updated
- Comments
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition