Brandi-filing-packets.jpg

St. Francis County Clerk Brandi McCoy organizes packets for candidates to pick up if they want to seek public office in St. Francis County. The filing period for county positions and school board seats begins on Tuesday, Feb. 22, and continues until noon on Tuesday, March 1. The filing period is for the May 24 primary. The filing period for city positions, such as mayor, clerk and council, is May 4 through 22. Those positions will be decided in the November election.

Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition

Recommended for you