During a regular Palestine City Council meeting on Tuesday, members tabled a request for to allow a double-wide trailer to be placed within the city limits. Above, council members Kenneth Cagle, left, and Derrick Boileau look through the minutes of a previous meeting before voting to approve them.
Palestine City Council
Tags
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
