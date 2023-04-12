Palestine council 2col.jpg

Palestine City Council member Cindy Smallwood reviews an ordinance regarding the placement of mobile homes in the city with Mayor Billy Shafer during Tuesday’s council meeting. The council adopted the ordinance, requiring anyone who wants to put a trailer in the city limits to first purchase a permit at city hall.

