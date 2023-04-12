Palestine City Council member Cindy Smallwood reviews an ordinance regarding the placement of mobile homes in the city with Mayor Billy Shafer during Tuesday’s council meeting. The council adopted the ordinance, requiring anyone who wants to put a trailer in the city limits to first purchase a permit at city hall.
featured
Palestine City Council
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition